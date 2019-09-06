SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CAO Sells $20,124.00 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $20,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dharti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Dharti Patel sold 1,720 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $29,756.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Dharti Patel sold 1,114 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $18,993.70.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Dharti Patel sold 1,112 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $20,016.00.

Shares of SVMK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,940. SVMK Inc has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. The company had revenue of $75.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SVMK by 3,055.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.