Swan Global Investments LLC Sells 12,887 Shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI)

Swan Global Investments LLC trimmed its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,877,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,883,000 after buying an additional 2,104,651 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,999,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,309,000 after acquiring an additional 315,942 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,112,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,987 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 755.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after purchasing an additional 822,080 shares during the period.

BMV IEI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.39. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 1-year low of $1,994.28 and a 1-year high of $2,480.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.34.

