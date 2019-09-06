SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Shares Up 0.7%

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.96, approximately 4,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 33,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

