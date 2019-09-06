Swing (SWING) Price Reaches $0.0226

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Swing has a total market cap of $99,045.00 and $2,369.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Swing has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,377,082 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

