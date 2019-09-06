Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,100 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of First Bancorp worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. First Bancorp has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.62 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 30.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. BidaskClub cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $32,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

