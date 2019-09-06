Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,280,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $165,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESPR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. 853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59. The company has a market cap of $936.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.71. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.65 per share, with a total value of $2,132,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,572,964 shares in the company, valued at $152,386,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,498. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,560,300. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup set a $73.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

