Swiss National Bank Sells 3,000 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Rush Enterprises stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.77. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.