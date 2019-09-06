Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Trading Down 8.3%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.38, approximately 1,237,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 329,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

SNCR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 55.89%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CMO Mary P. Clark sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $37,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David D. Clark sold 20,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $165,144.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,042 shares of company stock worth $287,299 over the last ninety days. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.