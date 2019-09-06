Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

“We are updating estimates after scrubbing our model to be more conservative as TH integrates recent acquisitions and new communities. We are also modestly adjusting long-term estimates for a slower expected ramp in the Permian Basin. While we believe that TH is largely executing its strategy, we are reducing our PT from $14 to $12 for slightly reduced estimates and a lower target multiple from a 10% premium to the peer group to in-line at 7.6x 2020 EV/EBITDA.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TH. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.59 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.52.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin L. Jimmerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 151,584 shares of company stock worth $982,659 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 885.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 981.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

