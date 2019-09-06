Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 176,133 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272,704 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 176,133 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $304,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 335.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

MSFT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.51. 3,248,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,113,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.64. The company has a market cap of $1,050.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $141.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,704 shares of company stock valued at $39,229,360. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.