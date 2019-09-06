Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given a $405.00 Price Target at Leerink Swann

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) received a $405.00 price target from equities researchers at Leerink Swann in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Leerink Swann’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.45.

Shares of TFX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $356.17. The stock had a trading volume of 165,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,793. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $373.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.75, for a total value of $2,811,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total value of $72,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $10,013,292. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after acquiring an additional 259,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $288,139,000 after acquiring an additional 197,426 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,476,000 after acquiring an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Teleflex by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 233,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 144,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Teleflex by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 129,524 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

