Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TEF. Bank of America downgraded Telefonica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded Telefonica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Telefonica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telefonica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of TEF opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. Telefonica has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Telefonica had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Telefonica during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Telefonica during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica in the second quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 205.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

