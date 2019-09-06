Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal Sells 10,000 Shares

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of Telenav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $112,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 15,000 shares of Telenav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $150,450.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of Telenav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $93,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 5,000 shares of Telenav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of Telenav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 5,000 shares of Telenav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.84. 5,158,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,444. The company has a market capitalization of $495.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.48. Telenav Inc has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $58.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.27 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. Analysts predict that Telenav Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TNAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut Telenav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telenav by 62.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Telenav by 68.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 409,200 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Telenav in the second quarter worth about $1,993,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Telenav by 332.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Telenav by 68.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 578,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 233,945 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

