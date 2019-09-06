The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) EVP Sells $13,560.84 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) EVP Chad Keetch sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $13,560.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ENSG traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $49.43. 264,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $575.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.24 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after buying an additional 57,822 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. ValuEngine raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

