Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.28

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$94.28 and last traded at C$93.36, with a volume of 338709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$92.24.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

In related news, Director Richard Harrison King sold 25,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.86, for a total transaction of C$2,208,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,838 shares in the company, valued at C$3,060,967.57. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.97, for a total transaction of C$1,454,982.67.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.