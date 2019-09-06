Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 70,000.0% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,390,000 after buying an additional 30,620 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 132.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 257.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 79,022 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wellington Shields downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

THO traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 744,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.80.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,501.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.