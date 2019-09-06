TigerCash Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $331,418.00 and $21.61 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One TigerCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.73 or 0.02134184 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,460,613 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

