Tiverton Asset Management LLC Increases Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. EXACT Sciences comprises about 1.1% of Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tiverton Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of EXACT Sciences worth $31,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 34,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 265,360 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $121.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.96 and a beta of 1.49.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.