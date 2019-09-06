TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Given a €37.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($34.30) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.64 ($34.46).

Shares of TLG stock opened at €24.75 ($28.78) on Monday. TLG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €21.14 ($24.58) and a fifty-two week high of €28.10 ($32.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.95, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.57.

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

