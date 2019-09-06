Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 973,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $65,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Toro by 8.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Toro by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Toro by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $199,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,829.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $373,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Sidoti set a $72.00 price objective on Toro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Toro stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $73.75. 22,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $75.27.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $838.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.33 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

