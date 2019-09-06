Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at CSFB

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CSFB from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TD. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$79.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.89.

Shares of TD stock traded up C$0.44 on Friday, hitting C$72.85. 1,382,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$74.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.10. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$65.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.79. The firm had revenue of C$10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1799994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 67,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.52, for a total transaction of C$5,060,444.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,525,040.64. Also, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total transaction of C$1,522,800.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

