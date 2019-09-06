Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Paul Ross Sells 2,682 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total transaction of $646,442.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.30, for a total transaction of $749,082.60.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $623,591.82.

On Friday, June 7th, Paul Ross sold 2,465 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.75, for a total transaction of $608,238.75.

Shares of TTD traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.60. 33,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,809. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $289.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.42 and a 200 day moving average of $221.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.77.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 59.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $206.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

