TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) SVP Lori G. Roberts Sells 3,134 Shares of Stock

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $170,113.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,038 shares in the company, valued at $164,902.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.95. 58,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,266. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.18 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 287.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,834,000 after buying an additional 43,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

