Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,447 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Hexcel by 22.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In related news, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $360,471.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $832,503.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 37,544 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $3,137,176.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,103,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hexcel from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.