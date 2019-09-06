Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 6,901 Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,901 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 133,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 712,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 274,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 45,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $95.71. 5,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $104.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 77.10% and a net margin of 20.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Nomura lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

