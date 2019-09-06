Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after buying an additional 86,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,708,000 after buying an additional 90,580 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $41,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,810 shares of company stock worth $621,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.38. 423,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,772. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

