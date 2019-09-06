Trexquant Investment LP Trims Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cabot were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Cabot stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,949. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. Cabot Corp has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Cabot had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

