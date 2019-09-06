Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,918 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 32.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 707.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $2,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,349.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,560.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 41,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,803. Scientific Games Corp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 2.19.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

SGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

