Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 8,400 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.85, for a total value of $2,157,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,769,554.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.08. 3,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $260.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 593,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after acquiring an additional 429,720 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 232,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,202,000 after purchasing an additional 222,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,804,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 185,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 540,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after purchasing an additional 111,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.