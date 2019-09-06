Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Buys 3,652 Shares

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,205.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UFI traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 201,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,990. The firm has a market cap of $356.11 million, a PE ratio of 157.85 and a beta of 0.70. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.90 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unifi by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,574,000 after purchasing an additional 69,638 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Unifi by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,298,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Unifi by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 473,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 53,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

