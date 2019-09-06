Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Stake Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Unilever by 0.4% during the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 81,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Unilever by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 163,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of UL traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.74. 649,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,555. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

