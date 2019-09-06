Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Bank of America

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $201.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.62.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.40. 42,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,875. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

