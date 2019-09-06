US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) CAO Jason Grear Purchases 7,262 Shares of Stock

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) CAO Jason Grear acquired 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $29,919.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,370 shares in the company, valued at $38,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE USX traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $193.85 million and a PE ratio of 2.88.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $413.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 42.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 650,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 49,606 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

