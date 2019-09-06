USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires 6,099 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 25.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 7.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $136,551.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,651.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark R. Laret sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $173,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,644.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,789 shares of company stock worth $1,906,007. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 133,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

