USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.96 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in American Tower by 54.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.40. 1,571,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,850. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $140.40 and a one year high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.87.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $1,683,333.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,615.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $11,568,013.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at $51,440,379.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,534 shares of company stock worth $28,983,870. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

