USA Financial Portformulas Corp Increases Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in AES by 152.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in AES during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $287,487.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price target on shares of AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.31. 208,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

