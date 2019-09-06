USA Financial Portformulas Corp Raises Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $82,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,396.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $55.95. 53,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,281. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.13. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.87%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Story: How to trade the most active stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.