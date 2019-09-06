Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.6% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 206,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 615.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.6% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $68.81 and a twelve month high of $120.72.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

