Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.41. The company had a trading volume of 211,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $85.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.2018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

