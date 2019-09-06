Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) is USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s 10th Largest Position

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 3.5% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp owned 0.19% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,547,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,862,000 after acquiring an additional 166,149 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,149,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 45,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.87. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $113.06 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

