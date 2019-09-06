Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.6% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,139,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,843,000 after buying an additional 721,326 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,077,000 after buying an additional 289,043 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,486,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,562,000 after buying an additional 244,016 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,658,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,717,000 after buying an additional 317,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,852,000 after buying an additional 243,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $110.61. The stock had a trading volume of 901,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,380. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

