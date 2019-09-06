Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Ventas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.21.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. Ventas has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $2,092,505.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,866 shares of company stock worth $12,048,458. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,007.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

