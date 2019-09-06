VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEON. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VEON in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VEON by 56.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in VEON in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in VEON by 27.3% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 28,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.54. 143,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,322. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.87. VEON has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

