Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $344,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 747,953 shares in the company, valued at $41,346,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 16,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $922,380.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,959 shares of company stock worth $2,014,527 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Verint Systems by 121.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 19.0% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 345,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 106.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. 35,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Verint Systems has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.56 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.