Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.348-1.403 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Verint Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.65 EPS.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.51. 14,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,788. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.29.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $284,306.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,163 shares in the company, valued at $345,189.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 16,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $922,380.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,527 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

