Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.348-1.403 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.65-3.65 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.29.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.33. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $84,523.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,891 shares in the company, valued at $10,165,494.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $344,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 747,953 shares in the company, valued at $41,346,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,959 shares of company stock worth $2,014,527 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

