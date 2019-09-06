Veritable L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Shares of NYSE PEI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 41,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $81.08 million for the quarter. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

