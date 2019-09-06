Veritable L.P. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. 226,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.