Veritable L.P. Purchases 262 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,755,000 after acquiring an additional 311,457 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ball by 37.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 48.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ball by 14.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 4,745 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $378,603.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,523 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $675,942.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,087,749.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,383. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.75. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.46.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.