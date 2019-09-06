Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,629,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 177,728 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $150,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $42,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,896.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,038. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,341,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,591,754. The company has a market capitalization of $240.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

